Owensboro Museum of Fine Art receives $1M donation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Kentucky’s second largest art museum received a donation of $1 million Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Wathen Medley, Board of Directors of Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts, donated the $1 million to go towards the cost of running the museum.

The museum will be renaming one of the wings of the museum in Medley’s honor as “Medley Decorative Arts Wing.”

They say it will help them bring education, economic development and cultural tourism to the city, state and region.

Medley says this donation will help the museum to remain free and open for all.

