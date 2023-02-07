Contact Troubleshooters
‘Pay, support and respect’: Debate continues over Kentucky’s teacher shortage

Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and retention when addressing lawmakers.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The debate over Kentucky’s teacher shortage continued in Frankfort Tuesday.

Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and retention when addressing lawmakers.

Glass told lawmakers the three main issues are pay, support and respect. He says while there has been debate over how many vacancies exist at any given time, the state has hundreds, if not several thousand vacancies.

“Well, one effect is that districts having to be less choosy when it comes to selecting teacher candidates,” Dr. Glass said. “Some superintendents have told me they feel fortunate to get one applicant for some positions. Districts are also increasingly relying on emergency certifications, which allow people to teach outside of their certification to fill open positions.”

However, some lawmakers say the reasons for that are different based on who is talking to them.

The number one issue that I hear from teachers that have talked to me is they do not feel supported by the administration. They express concerns. Those concerns are largely ignored,” said Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville.

