Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs

‘People are going to suffer:’ Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
‘People are going to suffer:’ Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding.

It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.

”In the best of times, you have that gap between those initial funds and when the federal dollars arrive,” he said.

He said the money for initial repairs is unavailable because in a typical disaster homeowners insurance takes care of that, but not during a flood event. Plus, some people in our region do not have savings or access to credit to fall back on.

”Even fundraising, I mean as generous as our local community has been; if you compare the money raised by the state fund for the tornadoes it was $50 million, it was $13 million for the flood, that’s a huge gap,” he added.

During the second portion of the general assembly, which reconvened Tuesday, McReynolds is calling on lawmakers to act by asking them to help fill the gap.

”We’re hopeful, we need them to do what they promised to do when they didn’t fund housing the first time,” he said. “If they don’t, like I say people are going to suffer.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Courtesy: Brick Convention
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Scammers targeting people buying concert and airline tickets
I-65 North crash involving multiple vehicles causing delays at Gene Snyder Freeway
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Heavy rain, strong wind on the way; Alert Day Thursday
Wilmer Perez
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
Burrel "Chip" Davis
Report: La Vergne police chief received nude photos before sex investigation began