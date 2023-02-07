Southern Indiana carbon monoxide issues caused by ‘incorrect mixture’ at propane facility

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials with CenterPoint Energy provided a statement on the carbon monoxide issues in Clark County on Christmas Eve causing multiple people to be hospitalized.

Investigations into the incident began days after more than 100 calls were made throughout Clark County on carbon monoxide poisoning.

“While our initial indications were that there were no issues with our system, with the assistance of a third-party, we investigated whether our operations could have contributed to the reports in the three communities,” CenterPoint Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

CenterPoint said the investigation determined there was an incorrect mixture of gas at the company’s propane air facility in Jeffersonville.

“A disproportionate amount of propane had been added into our natural gas system and, as such, contributed to the reports of carbon monoxide in the three communities,” the statement reads. “We regret that our initial indications were incorrect and accept responsibility for the error.”

The company said it has ceased operations within the facility and will remain shut down until the end of 2023.

“Based on our review, there are no signs that any incorrect mixture remains in our system,” CenterPoint said.

Investigation was handled in cooperation with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, who will analyze the findings and give further directives.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders and emergency personnel for their support and response to the carbon monoxide calls in Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersonville,” the statement said. “We would also like to thank the IURC, local and state elected officials, and the public for their patience as the investigation was completed.”

The Town of Clarksville said it commended CenterPoint Energy for working to determine the cause and preventing it from happening again.

Residents who had appliances damaged due to the carbon monoxide situation are asked to reach out to CenterPoint Energy at indianaclaim@centerpointenergy.com or by calling (713) 207-7724.

