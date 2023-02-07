Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana carbon monoxide issues caused by ‘incorrect mixture’ at propane facility

Officials provided a statement on the carbon monoxide issues in Clark County on Christmas Eve...
Officials provided a statement on the carbon monoxide issues in Clark County on Christmas Eve causing multiple people to be hospitalized.(WEEK)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials with CenterPoint Energy provided a statement on the carbon monoxide issues in Clark County on Christmas Eve causing multiple people to be hospitalized.

Investigations into the incident began days after more than 100 calls were made throughout Clark County on carbon monoxide poisoning.

“While our initial indications were that there were no issues with our system, with the assistance of a third-party, we investigated whether our operations could have contributed to the reports in the three communities,” CenterPoint Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

CenterPoint said the investigation determined there was an incorrect mixture of gas at the company’s propane air facility in Jeffersonville.

“A disproportionate amount of propane had been added into our natural gas system and, as such, contributed to the reports of carbon monoxide in the three communities,” the statement reads. “We regret that our initial indications were incorrect and accept responsibility for the error.”

The company said it has ceased operations within the facility and will remain shut down until the end of 2023.

“Based on our review, there are no signs that any incorrect mixture remains in our system,” CenterPoint said.

Investigation was handled in cooperation with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, who will analyze the findings and give further directives.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders and emergency personnel for their support and response to the carbon monoxide calls in Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersonville,” the statement said. “We would also like to thank the IURC, local and state elected officials, and the public for their patience as the investigation was completed.”

The Town of Clarksville said it commended CenterPoint Energy for working to determine the cause and preventing it from happening again.

Residents who had appliances damaged due to the carbon monoxide situation are asked to reach out to CenterPoint Energy at indianaclaim@centerpointenergy.com or by calling (713) 207-7724.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man

Latest News

Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
911 dispatcher across the country have been receiving false 911 calls from skiers wearing Apple...
911 centers see false alarms from smart devices
Ballard High School
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm