UofL Health expands mental health access in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is offering ways for more people to receive mental health services in the city.

PeaceNow Telebehavioral Health Clinic is available through UofL Health Peace Hospital and UofL Physicians, providing patients age 12 and over with services for depression, anxiety, ADHD, substance use disorders and more.

The health care organization said the technology will help providers, school counselors and social workers refer patients, students and clients for assessment.

One of the programs affiliated with the service is NAMI Louisville, which provides support resources for people who are struggling with mental health.

“This is designed so that mental health concerns are addressed quickly, allowing our young people to live healthier and happier lives,” Nancy Brooks, NAMI Louisville executive director said.

Patients who are referred to PeaceNow can also choose onsite services at a UofL Health primary care office if needed.

