Watch Jack Harlow in debut trailer for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s own Jack Harlow is making his feature film acting debut as one of the leading roles in the new “White Men Can’t Jump” remake coming this summer.

20th Century Studios released the first look trailer for the movie directed by Calmatic, who recently directed the 2023 “House Party” remake produced by LeBron James.

The film, starring Harlow and Sinqua Walls, is a remake of the 1992 comedy film of the same name starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson about basketball hustlers who team up to win extra cash in streetball games.

Harlow was also recently nominated at the Grammys for best rap album “Come Home The Kids Miss You” and best rap song “First Class.”

“White Men Can’t Jump” is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on May 19.

