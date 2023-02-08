3 arrested on human trafficking charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were arrested Wednesday on human trafficking charges in Bardstown.

According to the Bardstown Police Department Facebook page, Myong Hui Evans, 69, Shizhe Jin, 53, and Guihua Fang, 48, are facing human trafficking and permitting prostitution charges.

Bardstown Police executed two search warrants relating to a human trafficking investigation. The search warrants happened at Mi Ya Ko Spa and Sunrise Massage & Body Work.

Victims were found at both locations and have been connected with Catholic Charities to provide for victim’s immediate needs.

This is an open investigation.

If anyone has any information related to the investigation can call the Bardstown Police Department at 502-348-6811. You can also remain anonymous by using the anonymous tip line at 502-348-4328.

