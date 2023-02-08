3 arrests, few answers for family of slain teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, LMPD announced the third arrest in the murder of a local teen, but it did not end the lingering questions of a grieving family.

16-year-old Draven Daniel was shot dead in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood on Dec. 6.

Police have since arrested three juveniles; ages 17, 15 and 13.

They are charged with murder and robbery.

Daniel’s brother and sister expressed gratitude for the arrests. But like so many families suffering a violent loss, they still carry the burden of uncertainty.

“He tried to fight them off and next thing you know… that’s probably what happened in my eyes,” Draven’s brother Jason Daniel said.

“He could have done something to tick them off and made them retaliate in that kind of way,” Draven’s sister Hanna Morley speculated.

After three years of triple digit homicides, Draven’s brother and sister tell an all-too-familiar story of a family trying to make sense of a tragic loss.

“I feel like it has set in for me now that he really is gone,” Morley said. “But there are times throughout the day where I just randomly think of him and it just brings my mood completely down. But I’m just going to keep living every day for Draven.”

“It’s what he would’ve wanted us to do,” Daniel said.

Everything Draven might have wanted to do ended in an alley with the pull of a trigger. His family now waits for the courts to deliver justice.

They tell others to keep your loved ones close.

“Just let them know you love them,” Daniel said. “No matter what.”

“You never know when it’s going to be too late,” Morley said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.