ALERT DAY: Wind gusts exceeding 50 mph will complicate Thursday morning’s commute

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY MORNING, FEB 9

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind ADVISORY - all of WAVE Country - Thu 1AM until 7PM
  • 50 mph wind gusts Thursday morning will make travel challenging and cause scattered power outages
  • Cooler air arrives during the day Friday and sticks around through the early part of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a period of some rain near and just after sunset, we’ll see temperatures rise aggressively into the 60s overnight. As this happens winds will crank up, gusting to 35 mph after midnight. Additional gusty showers and thunder arrive after 2 a.m.

Thursday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as a cold front with a band of rain pushing through during the morning commute propels our wind gusts to over 50 mph in spots. Some scattered power outages can’t be ruled out. We’ll drop into the 40s by the afternoon.

While it will take a while for the winds to finally settle down on Thursday, after dark is when we’ll see some good improvement in that regard. Lows on Thursday night will drop into the 30s in the wake of the earlier cold front.

Friday looks chilly and cloudy with highs in the 40s. The rain to snow chance has trended downward as our next system now looks to stay mainly south of our area.

Saturday is now looking mainly quiet and dry thanks to Friday’s system trending south of our area. However, as a consequence of this trend, Sunday is now a day to watch in our Southern Kentucky counties as the energy from Friday’s system across the Deep South helps to spin up a powerful low pressure system in the Carolinas that could throw a batch of snow or rain toward our southern communities. We will watch the trends on this carefully, but as of now Sunday’s potential appears to be confined to just a few of our counties in Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Here's WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
