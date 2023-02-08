Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville business owner has been arrested on charges that he took thousands of dollars from a business client and never provided the service he agreed to perform.

Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000. He was taken into custody by Kentucky Probation and Parole officers on February 7.

An arrest warrant says Hatler was the owner of a company called Techtronics, located at 6608 Bardstown Road. On January 17, 2022, Hatler accepted $25,180 from Modern Chiropractic and Injury Care to purchase and install LED signs at the business. After Hatler received payment, the victim said the work was never performed and later learned the signs were never ordered.

Hatler also moved the business from the Bardstown Road location and didn’t give a forwarding address to the victim, the warrant says.

Using a photo package, the victim was able to identify Hatler as the person he dealt with. The warrant says Hatler has similar charges in his past criminal history.

Hatler was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections but was released after posting a $5,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on February 10 at the Hall of Justice.

