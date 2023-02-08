Family of two Louisville children killed in Panama City crash files lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parents of Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner, two children who were killed on vacation in Panama City Beach after a driver crashed into a mini-golf course, filed a lawsuit against the driver’s doctor and the driver’s owned business.

Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing the Kirchgessner family, released the complaint filed in Bay County, Florida court on Wednesday.

According to attorneys, the lawsuit was filed alleging negligence by multiple parties leading to the deaths of Addie and Baylor.

The crash happened on Dec. 4, 2020 as the Kirchgessner family was playing mini-golf at Coconut Creek Family Golf Course in Panama City Beach while on vacation.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado, driven by Scott Donaldson, veered off the road and crashed through a fence into the park, hitting and killing both Addie and Baylor.

Donaldson did not face charges as a state attorney said there was no evidence a crime had been committed and that Donaldson suffered from a seizure leading to the crash.

Attorneys with the Kirchgessner family argued negligence from Donaldson’s family doctor and his owned business following the release of Donaldson’s medical records.

Records state Donaldson had taken several medications for a seizure disorder that multiple doctors ascribed to severe alcoholism and alcohol withdrawal.

The lawsuit said Dr. Tim Smith has signed off on Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles documents in 2017 and 2019 that allowed Donaldson to keep his driver’s license despite Donaldson being treated 12 times for seizures and allegedly being involved in multiple car crashes before the incident on Dec. 2020.

Attorneys said Smith did not disclose that Donaldson’s alcohol disorder was impacting his health and the efficacy of his prescribed medications.

“Dr. Smith was allegedly presented with multiple chances to protect Florida’s residents and visitors by taking Mr. Donaldson off the roads,” Morgan & Morgan attorneys Jack T. Cook and Clay Townsend said in a release. “If he had done his duty to protect his patient and the public, Addie and Baylor might still be with us today. The lawsuit alleges Dr. Smith consistently minimized his patient’s alcoholism – in stark contrast to the opinions of several other doctors who had treated Mr. Donaldson – and by doing so contributed to Addie and Baylor’s deaths. We will do everything we can to hold Dr. Smith accountable for these alleged failures.”

The lawsuit also lists Donaldson’s owned bar, Billy’s Oyster Bar, as a defendant. Attorneys state Donaldson allegedly visited the bar regularly and was served alcohol despite the staff’s knowledge of Donaldson’s struggles.

Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner, Addie and Baylor’s parents, said the lawsuit was filed to hold accountability in keeping unsafe drivers off the road.

“We shouldn’t be here,” Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner said in a release. “We should be home with our children having dinner, doing homework, and reading bedtime stories. As it stands, no one has been held responsible for the deaths of our sweet Addie and Baylor. We believe that multiple people could have prevented this tragedy, and we never want this to happen to another family. The doctor needs to be held accountable for the decisions he made that we believe led to our children’s tragic deaths, and we call on everyone to take responsibility for keeping dangerous drivers off the road.”

The lawsuit was filed in Bay County, Florida seeking an investigation into the negligence claims to see if all parties involved had concealed Donaldson’s problems.

