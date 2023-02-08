Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heavy rain, strong wind on the way; Alert Day Thursday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 07, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY MORNING, FEB 9

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers & mild today
  • Very windy with pockets of heavy rain after midnight tonight into Thursday morning
  • Rain to wet snow late Friday into Saturday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While some light rain showers remain possible this morning, the main rain chance arrives during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures rise into the 50s this afternoon and keep on rising tonight. Temperatures soar into the 60s tonight ahead of the cold front as additional rain and thunderstorms arrive. Wind gusts more than 45 MPH are possible along with the rain and thunder.

An ALERT DAY is in place for Thursday morning’s commute; strong winds and heavy rain could significantly impact those heading to work and school. Some showers linger into the afternoon behind the cold front as temperatures fall from the 60s into the 40s. Clouds decrease Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather APP for continuous updates on the active weather late Wednesday Night through the commute Thursday Morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

