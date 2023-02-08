Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet into this evening; strong winds toward sunrise

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY MORNING, FEB 9

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind Advisory: Begins at 1AM ET and does not end until 7PM ET Thursday
  • Few periods of rain tonight
  • Turning colder into Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm front pushing in from the south will help spread some light showers into parts of the area. Otherwise, expect a cloudy day with temperatures warming up later into the afternoon and evening. Period of rain expected later in the evening, especially west of I-65.

After a small temperature drop this evening, we will once again climb into the 60s overnight. The wind will ramp up after midnight with strong gusts possible.

An ALERT DAY is in place for Thursday morning’s commute; strong winds are the main concern with gusts up to 50 mph (locally higher) possible. A period of showers will also take place but at this time, no thunderstorms are expected.

Clouds decrease Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather APP for continuous updates on the active weather late Wednesday night through the commute Thursday morning.

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, February 8, 2023

