FORECAST: Quiet into this evening; strong winds toward sunrise

THURSDAY MORNING, FEB 9

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind Advisory: Begins at 1AM ET and does not end until 7PM ET Thursday

Few periods of rain tonight

Turning colder into Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm front pushing in from the south will help spread some light showers into parts of the area. Otherwise, expect a cloudy day with temperatures warming up later into the afternoon and evening. Period of rain expected later in the evening, especially west of I-65.

After a small temperature drop this evening, we will once again climb into the 60s overnight. The wind will ramp up after midnight with strong gusts possible.

An ALERT DAY is in place for Thursday morning’s commute; strong winds are the main concern with gusts up to 50 mph (locally higher) possible. A period of showers will also take place but at this time, no thunderstorms are expected.

Clouds decrease Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s.

