Goodwill provides update on campus in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Goodwill Industry Officials announced that they expect their latest project on 28th Street and West Broadway to serve more than 50 thousand people each year.

Goodwill Industry members gathered at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage to celebrate their 100th anniversary by giving an update on their new center: The Norton Health Care Goodwill Opportunity Campus.

The 100 million dollar investment at South 28th Street and West Broadway is expected to place 600 people in full time jobs inside the center.

Officials hope to open the doors by November.

Construction began for the 124,000 square-feet campus in the fall of 2022. The project includes Norton West Louisville Hospital, the first hospital west of 9th Street in over a hundred years.

Goodwill officials said their facility will be filled with spaces for their partners, nearly one-third of them are planned to be minority owned businesses. Outside, 25% of the labor hired are minorities and African Americans.

”To make sure that that building was built by people who live in West Louisville, who are connected to West Louisville in some way and represent the minority population that is very prevalent,” Goodwill Industries of Kentucky CEAO said.

Goodwill said for every dollar spent on the project, 32 cents will go to African American owned businesses in the area.

Goodwill also has opportunity centers under construction in Bowling Green, Corbin, Elizabethtown, Lexington, Morehead, Paducah, Pikeville, Somerset and 6201 Preston Highway and 909 E. Broadway in Louisville.

Goodwill is asking for donations in a fundraising campaign that runs through 2023.

Officials are aiming for construction to finish on the Norton Hospital site next to Goodwill’s center, by the middle of 2024.

To donate, apply, or learn more, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.