I-65 North crash involving multiple vehicles causing delays at Gene Snyder Freeway

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 involving four vehicles.

MetroSafe confirmed that a call came in at 7:05 a.m. about the crash on I-65 North at KY-841 in the Gene Snyder Freeway at Exit 10. One of those vehicles is facing the wrong direction and there was also a semi-trailer truck involved in the crash.

Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Metro EMS are there at the scene as this is considered an injury crash.

Several lanes are closed, so drivers should take a different route if they can.

Here are other crashes that have no injuries reported:

  • Gene Snyder Freeway I-65 Southbound at MM 133 near Ky. Fair Exposition Center - non injury
  • Watterson Expressway Westbound at Poplar Level Road on I-264 West - 3 left lanes closed due to non injury accident
  • Dorsey Lane/Ward Avenue non injury
  • Stonestreet Road and Pond Station Road non injury
  • I-65 northbound at John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge non injury

