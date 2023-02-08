Jack Harlow joins Missy Elliott, Elton John for Doritos Super Bowl commercial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a big week for Louisville’s own Jack Harlow, and on Wednesday, the rapper announced he will be appearing in a Super Bowl commercial.

Harlow shared a teaser video for the Doritos commercial that will be appearing during Super Bowl LVII, appearing alongside Missy Elliott and Elton John.

“Try another angle,” Harlow tweeted. “Super Bowl goals. Look out for me and my dawgs on live television this Sunday.”

Look out for me and my dawgs on live television this Sunday.#Doritos_Partner @Doritos pic.twitter.com/yxuPt9zGeS — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 8, 2023

Earlier this week, 20th Century Studios released a debut trailer for the 2023 remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” starring Harlow.

The film debuts on Hulu on May 19.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

