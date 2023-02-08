Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS school board votes to look into bringing metal detectors into schools

JCPS school board votes to look into bringing metal detectors into schools
By David Ochoa
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far this year, 19 guns have been found at Jefferson County Public Schools.

On Thursday, the JCPS school board voted six to one on a motion to look into the possibility of getting metal detectors for schools.

“I would like to make a motion that Dr. Pollio bring the board a proposal to install metal detectors at the April 25th meeting,” JCPS board member Corrie Shull said.

The crowd was fist pumping after hearing that all but one JCPS school board member supported the motion.

People like Brad Watson, who is happy the board passed the motion but says it’s not over yet.

“We’re on the clock and times not on our side,” Watson said. “We have to push this thing through. Get whatever information you need, but we can’t use this time just to play politics and shuffle this and shuffle that. It needs to get done.”

Jennifer Schumacher had a full speech prepared for the board.

“I am so thankful that I don’t to,” Schumacher said. “They’ve listened. The students are emailing them and talking to them and letting them know what their concerns are.”

The lone standout was Dr. Chris Kolb. During the discussion, Kolb made an interesting comparison that drew some ire from the crowd.

“I see a sign there that says ‘action before life is gone,’ Kolb said. “I assume that means you’re for mask mandates in schools because kids are 40 times more likely to die from COVID than they are a school shooting.”

It even got some attention from Metro council member Anthony Piagentini.

Piagentini responded in a tweet saying, “That is factually a joke. More kids die from guns in just Jefferson County per year than from COVID across the state since the beginning of the pandemic.”

(Story continues below)

The signs Kolb referenced were being held up by parents who are tired of the guns being brought into JCPS schools.

(Story continues below)

Parents held up signs at the JCPS school board meeting Thursday night.
Parents held up signs at the JCPS school board meeting Thursday night.(WAVE)

“We will need 8 to 10 trained personnel at every school in order to implement this for multiple hours a day,” said JCPS superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio.

Pollio said metal detectors can fit in the budget, but it’s the human resource aspect that will make things difficult.

“The second thing we are going to have to strongly consider, this board voted to not have police officers in buildings in 2019,” he said.

Pollio said if a metal detector goes off, police officers will need to make the searches. Officers that Pollio says aren’t available right now.

“I don’t say this to say no we can’t do it,” Pollio said. “I just say that to flag the challenges that will be upon us as we do this.”

Board member Shull brought the motion to the board, but he says they also need a task force so that they don’t criminalize kids who bring guns to school.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Courtesy: Brick Convention
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Jordan Thomas
KSP: Owen County man for arrested on sex abuse charges involving juveniles
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
Kentucky lawmakers are under pressure to determine whether slot machine like games are legal
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
The suspects were taken into custody near Meyzeek Middle School.
Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested