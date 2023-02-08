Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS: Who is Dr. J Blaine Hudson?

(clear)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Pubic School board voted on the names of the three new schools being created in East and West Louisville.

One of the new schools is named after a beloved former University of Louisville dean and civil rights activist.

The late Dr. J Blaine Hudson will have a middle school named after his life and legacy.

Dr. Hudson was also a community leader and an author who has been published dozens of times.

According to UofL, Dr. Hudson taught history and Pan-African studies for years while serving in numerous administrative roles.

He was a co-chair in a task force created by Former Mayor Greg Fischer to end gun violence in West Louisville.

Dr. Hudson passed away in 2013 but his life and legacy will carry on with the Dr. J Blaine Hudson Middle School.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Courtesy: Brick Convention
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Papa Johns International confirmed the plans to sell the Jeffersontown campus on Wednesday.
Papa Johns plans to sell Louisville headquarters
Rachel Greenberg said the timing was right for a mayoral run for her husband.
Louisville’s First Lady talks about her new role
Around 35,000 books are expected to be delivered to local children from birth to age 5 to help...
Louisville Free Public Library bringing ‘forever’ books to preschool-aged children
Around 35,000 books are expected to be delivered to local children from birth to age 5 to help...
Louisville Free Public Library bringing ‘forever’ books to preschool-aged children