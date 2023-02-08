JCPS: Who is Dr. J Blaine Hudson?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Pubic School board voted on the names of the three new schools being created in East and West Louisville.

One of the new schools is named after a beloved former University of Louisville dean and civil rights activist.

The late Dr. J Blaine Hudson will have a middle school named after his life and legacy.

Dr. Hudson was also a community leader and an author who has been published dozens of times.

According to UofL, Dr. Hudson taught history and Pan-African studies for years while serving in numerous administrative roles.

He was a co-chair in a task force created by Former Mayor Greg Fischer to end gun violence in West Louisville.

Dr. Hudson passed away in 2013 but his life and legacy will carry on with the Dr. J Blaine Hudson Middle School.

