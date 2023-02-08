Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Science Center hosts ‘Celebration of Science’ gala event

The Kentucky Science Center is hosting a celebration of its outreach and rich history in an...
The Kentucky Science Center is hosting a celebration of its outreach and rich history in an upcoming gala event.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center is hosting a celebration of its outreach and rich history in an upcoming gala event.

The Celebration of Science: Boundless Reach event will take place on Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to midnight, according to a release.

KSC said it is inviting the community for a reception event featuring dinner, science experiments and entertainment.

“Over the last year, Kentucky Science Center has seen an explosion of interest in our flagship location and the outreach we provide throughout the region,” Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Office Mike Norman said in a release. “Our boundless reach enabled us to impact 100% of Kentucky counties and 97% of Indiana counties in 2022 with our unique blend of science education and workforce development programming. With your support, we look to increase the breadth and depth of that impact in the years ahead.”

The science center said it was originally founded in 1871 as a loosely organized group of specimens in the state’s Public Library System, which has since grown to its flagship facility located in Louisville’s Museum Row.

Tickets for the Celebration of Science event begin at $300. For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Courtesy: Brick Convention
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials
Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000.
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
YMCA of Greater Louisville to honor Black achievers with celebration
FILE: Peyton Siva
Louisville alumni team to play in The Basketball Tournament regional at Freedom Hall