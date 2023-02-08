Kentucky Science Center hosts ‘Celebration of Science’ gala event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center is hosting a celebration of its outreach and rich history in an upcoming gala event.

The Celebration of Science: Boundless Reach event will take place on Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to midnight, according to a release.

KSC said it is inviting the community for a reception event featuring dinner, science experiments and entertainment.

“Over the last year, Kentucky Science Center has seen an explosion of interest in our flagship location and the outreach we provide throughout the region,” Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Office Mike Norman said in a release. “Our boundless reach enabled us to impact 100% of Kentucky counties and 97% of Indiana counties in 2022 with our unique blend of science education and workforce development programming. With your support, we look to increase the breadth and depth of that impact in the years ahead.”

The science center said it was originally founded in 1871 as a loosely organized group of specimens in the state’s Public Library System, which has since grown to its flagship facility located in Louisville’s Museum Row.

Tickets for the Celebration of Science event begin at $300. For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

