KSP: Owen County man for arrested on sex abuse charges involving juveniles

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Owenton man was arrested after police accused him of sexually abusing juveniles.

On Jan. 24, Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg were called in reference to an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused.

Investigators said the initial allegation involved a five-year-old and a 13-year-old.

After multiple interviews, 26-year-old Jordan Thomas was arrested and charged with one count of sex abuse of a victim less than 12 years of age.

He was taken to and is currently being held in Carroll County Detention Center.

KSP said further investigation revealed there was another juvenile victim under the age of 12.

On Monday, Thomas was charged with an additional count of sex abuse of a victim less than 12 years of age.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.