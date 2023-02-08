Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP: Owen County man for arrested on sex abuse charges involving juveniles

Jordan Thomas
Jordan Thomas(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Owenton man was arrested after police accused him of sexually abusing juveniles.

On Jan. 24, Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg were called in reference to an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused.

Investigators said the initial allegation involved a five-year-old and a 13-year-old.

After multiple interviews, 26-year-old Jordan Thomas was arrested and charged with one count of sex abuse of a victim less than 12 years of age.

He was taken to and is currently being held in Carroll County Detention Center.

KSP said further investigation revealed there was another juvenile victim under the age of 12.

On Monday, Thomas was charged with an additional count of sex abuse of a victim less than 12 years of age. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident.
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Latest News

Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
Kentucky lawmakers are under pressure to determine whether slot machine like games are legal
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Indiana senators advance bill to name highway after fallen volunteer firefighter
Indiana man killed in fiery crash after crashing into tree