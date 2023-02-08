Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville alumni team to play in The Basketball Tournament regional at Freedom Hall

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Freedom Hall will be hosting exciting basketball action this summer as The Basketball Tournament comes to Louisville.

The Basketball Tournament announced Louisville will be the host site for one of its regional events as well as a TBT quarterfinals game in late July.

The Ville, a Louisville alumni team featuring former UofL players such as Peyton Siva and Kyle Kuric, will be the host team in the eight-team regional event.

According to a release, this will mark the first time TBT has visited Louisville in the ten-year history of the event and the first time a Louisville alumni team has competed in the event.

“We are excited to bring TBT to Freedom Hall this summer,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a release. “The Ville is shaping up to be an excellent team and we look forward to introducing Louisville fans to our brand of basketball in person. We have heard the fanbase there is one of the most passionate in the country.”

“I’m so excited to be returning to Louisville this summer to play in front of our incredible fan base again,” Siva said. “To be able to reunite with some of my former teammates and play in Freedom Hall one more time will be an unforgettable experience.”

The TBT is a 64-team, $1 million take-all event that started back in 2014 and has awarded more than $12 million in prize money.

Tickets go on sale on April 1.

For more information, visit The Basketball Tournament’s website.

