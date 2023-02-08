Louisville Free Public Library bringing ‘forever’ books to preschool-aged children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Free Public Library is seeking to end book deserts by distributing “forever” books to preschool-aged children at risk of falling behind in educational development.

The program was announced on Wednesday, which was made possible by a $123,000 grant provided by PNC and with support from the Library Foundation.

Around 35,000 books are expected to be delivered to local children from birth to age 5 to help increase childhood literacy.

Librarians have stated their commitment to breaking down barriers to kindergarten readiness and empowering families with access to reading materials.

“Reading to our children, starting at a young age, is essential in preparing them for future school success,” Library Director Lee Burchfield said. “And getting books into kids’ hands is one of the things the Library does really well. Thank you PNC for helping make it possible.”

Various titles and print resources will be available for Louisville families, including board books, stories and informational books, that will allow children to see themselves and their own communities, the library said.

“LFPL is doing outreach in our communities every day, helping place the right book in the right hands at just the right moment,” Chandra Gordon, executive director of the Library Foundation said. “The Library Foundation is proud to help connect our skilled library staff with the resources they need to improve access to literacy tools in the homes that need them most, and we are grateful for PNC’s ongoing support to help us maximize our reach.”

Previous support from the PNC foundation includes LFPL’s introduction of the Book Bike, an outreach vehicle allowing librarians to deliver library materials directly to children and families who lack transportation.

