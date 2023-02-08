Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville high schoolers lobby for end of feminine hygiene sales tax

Elle Kennedy talks with lawmakers.
Elle Kennedy talks with lawmakers.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of students from Mercy Academy in Louisville spent their day at the Kentucky State Capitol Wednesday.

The juniors and seniors at the all-girl school met with lawmakers from every corner of the state to talk to them about why a sales tax on feminine hygiene products should go away.

House Bill 142 would eliminate the sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products, similar to the way medicines, prescriptions and condoms are untaxed.

Dozens of other states have already passed similar legislation.

Similar bills have failed in Kentucky due largely to a lack of bipartisan support.

Bill sponsor Lisa Willner of Louisville now has a co-sponsor though: Representative Samara Heavrin (R-District 18).

“I think when legislators hear directly from students, that really has an impact,” Willner said. “We can’t underestimate the importance of student voice and the power that students can have to influence change, and I think that’s true for legislators across the board.”

Mercy junior Elle Kennedy said if it doesn’t pass, she’s not finished.

“If it is rejected I’ll come back next year,” Kennedy said. “Keep working harder.”

Kennedy’s ready to come back, but hopeful she won’t have to.

Willner was asked the percent chance she though the bill has of passing. She didn’t have a number, but said given the bipartisan support, the bill is in a better place than it was last year.

