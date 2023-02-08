Louisville’s First Lady talks about her new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Life is much busier these days for the Greenberg family, since Craig Greenberg became mayor of Louisville Metro.

“I feel like we’re the same in the house, but maybe my kids are better behaved out of the house,” Rachel Greenberg says with a laugh.

The oldest son Daniel is a sophomore at Brown University. Benjamin is a high school senior and will also be heading to Brown next year. Rachel said the timing was right for a mayoral run for her husband. It’s something she was told he might do after their friend set them up on a blind date in 1997.

“He (her friend) was like, ‘well, what do you think?’ And I was like ‘maybe I’ll go again.’ And he did say ‘well, he’s going to be mayor,’” Rachel recalls.

So, when her husband told her of his plans to run...

“It wasn’t shocking,” Rachel said. “There have been more shocking things that Craig Greenberg has said. Buying the wrestling company, that was shocking. This was not as shocking.”

Craig Greenberg, a lifelong wrestling fan, owns Ohio Valley Wrestling. In addition to wrestling, in her new role as First Lady of Louisville, the Newport, Rhode Island native is learning more about the city.

“I think it’s important to also be present and so does Craig,” Rachel said. “And I’m enjoying this. I’m enjoying going and seeing someone in the Parkland neighborhood open a burger restaurant.”

Recently, the former ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher delivered a proclamation at Bates Elementary School.

After the attempted murder of her husband at his campaign office a year ago, Rachel says she didn’t think about asking him to quit.

“I actually think I was the one that said, ‘this can’t stop you.’ So, I’m glad Craig continued. Gets me emotional thinking about it,” she said with tears in her eyes.”

Since the shooting, the Greenberg’s started a new ritual based on a suggestion from a mental health professional.

“We had never done it before. And every night before bed Craig and I try to meditate together,” Rachel said. “We use Headspace. And it it’s really helped us. It’s not a cure all. But it’s nice to just breathe.”

It’s something Rachel says they try to make time for when they can with their new roles. One she says she loves.

