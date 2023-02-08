Man, 6 juveniles apprehended after burglary at Jeffersonville gun store

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police made arrests in connection to the burglary of a Jeffersonville gun store leading to a pursuit ending in Louisville.

The incident occurred around 1:19 a.m. on Feb. 7, where officers were called to Kentuckiana Gun Store at 5508 State Road 62 in Jeffersonville, according to Det. Lt. Samuel Moss with Jeffersonville Police.

Officers arrived and noticed the front door of the business had signs of forced entry.

Around the same time, troopers with Indiana State Police noticed a white Ford Mustang leaving the area of the burglary at high speeds.

Police said one of the troopers had attempted to pull over the Mustang leading to a pursuit.

Jeffersonville Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit, leading to a Jeffersonville officer deploying stop sticks on the vehicle on I-65 South before the Kennedy Bridge.

The car eventually stopped near St. Catherine Street.

Police said seven occupants were inside the vehicle, an adult man and six juveniles. Two of the individuals fled on foot but were later apprehended, and the other five individuals stayed with the car.

The man was identified as Saul Gradiz Alverenga.

Jeffersonville Police said investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call JPD’s Detective division at (812) 285-6535 or call the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).

