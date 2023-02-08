Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man, 6 juveniles apprehended after burglary at Jeffersonville gun store

Saul Alvarenga was arrested in connection to the burglary of a Jeffersonville gun store leading...
Saul Alvarenga was arrested in connection to the burglary of a Jeffersonville gun store leading to a pursuit ending in Louisville.(WAVE News/Clark County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police made arrests in connection to the burglary of a Jeffersonville gun store leading to a pursuit ending in Louisville.

The incident occurred around 1:19 a.m. on Feb. 7, where officers were called to Kentuckiana Gun Store at 5508 State Road 62 in Jeffersonville, according to Det. Lt. Samuel Moss with Jeffersonville Police.

Officers arrived and noticed the front door of the business had signs of forced entry.

Around the same time, troopers with Indiana State Police noticed a white Ford Mustang leaving the area of the burglary at high speeds.

Police said one of the troopers had attempted to pull over the Mustang leading to a pursuit.

Jeffersonville Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit, leading to a Jeffersonville officer deploying stop sticks on the vehicle on I-65 South before the Kennedy Bridge.

The car eventually stopped near St. Catherine Street.

Police said seven occupants were inside the vehicle, an adult man and six juveniles. Two of the individuals fled on foot but were later apprehended, and the other five individuals stayed with the car.

The man was identified as Saul Gradiz Alverenga.

Jeffersonville Police said investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call JPD’s Detective division at (812) 285-6535 or call the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Courtesy: Brick Convention
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Scammers targeting people buying concert and airline tickets
Parents held up signs at the JCPS school board meeting Thursday night.
JCPS school board votes to look into bringing metal detectors into schools
Kentucky lawmakers are under pressure to determine whether slot machine like games are legal
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Mayor Craig Greenberg to promote four...
LMPD celebrates promotion of officers