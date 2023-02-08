Contact Troubleshooters
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials

LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street.

Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to the location on Sunday around 9 a.m. on reports of a body found.

Officers found Adams’ body at the location. Adams died at the scene and police said foul play was suspected.

Later that afternoon, police said suspect David Alan Smith had been arrested. Police also confirmed the suspect lives at the location where the homicide occurred.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

