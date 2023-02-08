Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Missing NKY man found dead

Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to police.
Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to police.(Provided to FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family.

Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain.

The chief said Holaday is thought to have been dead for two to three days.

While foul play is not suspected at this time, Chief McClain said they are still conducting a death investigation.

On Tuesday, Holaday’s family talked with FOX19 NOW about their search for the 64-year-old.

They said they had not seen or heard from him since Feb. 2.

They say he told his roommate he was heading to his sister’s house for a birthday but never made it - and his family was panicking.

His daughter, Brandy Woolsey, says it’s out of character for her father to go for days without talking to his children, grandchild and siblings. She said her father recently moved to northern Kentucky from the Hamilton County community of Wyoming.

“I just have that feeling in my stomach that something’s not right,” Woolsey said Tuesday. “It’s been pretty emotional. I’m frustrated, angry, and I’m hurt. My kids are upset.”

Bellevue police say Holaday was last seen by his roommate at their home on Grandview Avenue.

His car, clothes and personal belongings were all left behind.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Courtesy: Brick Convention
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to...
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Papa Johns International confirmed the plans to sell the Jeffersontown campus on Wednesday.
Papa Johns plans to sell Louisville headquarters
JCPS: Who is Dr. J Blaine Hudson?
Saul Alvarenga was arrested in connection to the burglary of a Jeffersonville gun store leading...
Man, 6 juveniles apprehended after burglary at Jeffersonville gun store
Rachel Greenberg said the timing was right for a mayoral run for her husband.
Louisville’s First Lady talks about her new role
Around 35,000 books are expected to be delivered to local children from birth to age 5 to help...
Louisville Free Public Library bringing ‘forever’ books to preschool-aged children