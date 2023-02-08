Moore High School coach arrested for physical confrontation in school gym

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at Moore High School was arrested on Wednesday and accused of fighting with a student, according to JCPS Police Department.

On Wednesday, officials were notified by school staff on an assault on a student by a staff member.

When the officer arrived, they were told that Richard Gatewood, a staff member at Moore High School, was in a verbal argument with a family member, who is also a Moore Middle School student, on Tuesday.

According to the citation, the argument became physical with Gatewood grabbing the student and slamming him forcefully down into the bleachers.

Officials said Gatewood continued assaulting the student and placed him in a rear choke-hold, effectively strangling him and causing the student’s feet to leave the floor.

The mother of the student took photos of the victim which showed significant redness and bruising around the victim’s chest and body. There was also a large scrape on the victim’s head from the assault.

There is school video of the entire incident and when interviewed, Gatewood admitted to striking and slamming the victim.

Gatewood is being charged with second degree assault and second degree strangulation. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. Feb. 9 at 9 a.m.

JCPS said they are following their policies and procedures and the junior varsity coach is now the interim head coach.

