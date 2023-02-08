Multiple crashes in the Metro caused delays for morning commuters
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters came across multiple crashes in Louisville.
The crashes are cleared up, but one of the crashes had at least one injury reported. MetroSafe confirmed it was on I-65 North at KY-841 in the Gene Snyder Freeway at Exit 10. One of those vehicles is facing the wrong direction and there was also a semi-trailer truck involved in the crash.
Here are other crashes that have no injuries reported were the following:
- Gene Snyder Freeway I-65 Southbound at MM 133 near Ky. Fair Exposition Center - non injury
- Watterson Expressway Westbound at Poplar Level Road on I-264 West - 3 left lanes closed due to non injury accident
- Dorsey Lane/Ward Avenue non injury
- Stonestreet Road and Pond Station Road non injury
- I-65 northbound at John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge non injury
