Multiple crashes in the Metro caused delays for morning commuters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters came across multiple crashes in Louisville.

The crashes are cleared up, but one of the crashes had at least one injury reported. MetroSafe confirmed it was on I-65 North at KY-841 in the Gene Snyder Freeway at Exit 10. One of those vehicles is facing the wrong direction and there was also a semi-trailer truck involved in the crash.

Here are other crashes that have no injuries reported were the following:

Gene Snyder Freeway I-65 Southbound at MM 133 near Ky. Fair Exposition Center - non injury

Watterson Expressway Westbound at Poplar Level Road on I-264 West - 3 left lanes closed due to non injury accident

Dorsey Lane/Ward Avenue non injury

Stonestreet Road and Pond Station Road non injury

I-65 northbound at John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge non injury

