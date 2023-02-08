Notre Dame launches robot food delivery service

Food delivery robots; photo by Matt Cashore
Food delivery robots; photo by Matt Cashore(Matt Cashore)
By 16 News Now and Maria Catanzarite
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame launched a robot delivery service on its campus on Wednesday.

According to a press release sent out by Notre Dame News on Wednesday morning, the university has partnered with Grubhub and Starship Technologies to launch the service.

Starship’s fleet of up to 30 on-demand robots will deliver from six campus eateries: Au Bon Pain, Garbanzo, The Gilded Bean, Hagerty Family Cafe, Modern Market and Taco Bell.

Students, faculty, and staff can now use the Grubhub app (iOS and Android) to order food and drinks from the previously mentioned on-campus retailers to be delivered nearly anywhere on campus within minutes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Grubhub and Starship Technologies to bring robot delivery to our students, faculty and staff on campus,” said Luigi Alberganti, executive director of campus dining. “The robots will provide increased accessibility to our campus units by conveniently bringing the food to our customers, filling a void in the service that we currently have.”

Some students see it as a way to streamline study time.

“I think it’s a great addition to campus. It allows for a new kind of way to kind of interact with your friends and stuff whether it’s getting stuff delivered, allows you to kind of work on homework if you’re in the library,” said senior Brent Dibiase.

Classmate Maura Brennan said the robots might be a convenient way to deliver her next meal.

“This morning at work, some of my coworkers tried it and we basically a, couldn’t stop laughing but b, were surprised at how convenient and quick it is. Who’s to say? Maybe for dinner!” said Brennan.

By Spring, the robot fleet will expand to 50 and will service more campus dining eateries.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Louisville Metro

Man taken to hospital after California neighborhood shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Caldwell
Louisville Metro police officers were called to Howard Street on Thursday.

Louisville Metro

1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Caldwell
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the crash on Thursday.

Traffic

LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed.

Traffic

I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
MetroSafe confirmed that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is aware and workers are on their way to repair it.

Indiana

Crews called to Coker Ave. after tree falls on home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Watkins
They say at least three people were inside the home when the tree fell down.

Latest News

Weather

ALERT DAY: Windy with falling temperatures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tawana Andrew
A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY remains in place due to impacts on the morning commute.

News

Get a new headshot, help kids learn to read at weekend fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Decode Project is hosting a special fundraiser this Saturday.

Local

Social media craze has thieves breaking into and stealing cars in broad daylight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By David Ochoa
A social media craze has car thieves targeting Hyundais and Kias. From schools to our own parking lot here at WAVE, cars are getting broken into and stolen.

News

Chickasaw neighborhood sharing its history through a book

Updated: 15 hours ago
There are many ways to celebrate Black History month. Our WAVE News team is doing its best to share as many African American stories, triumphs, struggles and heroes as we can.

News

Louisville high schoolers lobby for end of feminine hygiene sales tax

Updated: 15 hours ago
Dozens of other states have already passed similar legislation.

Education

‘We are happy to bring that report:’ A closer look at JCPS’ possible metal detector plan

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nick Picht
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted Tuesday for Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to create and present a proposal to install metal detectors in Jefferson County schools.