Notre Dame launches robot food delivery service

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame launched a robot delivery service on its campus on Wednesday.

According to a press release sent out by Notre Dame News on Wednesday morning, the university has partnered with Grubhub and Starship Technologies to launch the service.

Starship’s fleet of up to 30 on-demand robots will deliver from six campus eateries: Au Bon Pain, Garbanzo, The Gilded Bean, Hagerty Family Cafe, Modern Market and Taco Bell.

Students, faculty, and staff can now use the Grubhub app (iOS and Android) to order food and drinks from the previously mentioned on-campus retailers to be delivered nearly anywhere on campus within minutes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Grubhub and Starship Technologies to bring robot delivery to our students, faculty and staff on campus,” said Luigi Alberganti, executive director of campus dining. “The robots will provide increased accessibility to our campus units by conveniently bringing the food to our customers, filling a void in the service that we currently have.”

Some students see it as a way to streamline study time.

“I think it’s a great addition to campus. It allows for a new kind of way to kind of interact with your friends and stuff whether it’s getting stuff delivered, allows you to kind of work on homework if you’re in the library,” said senior Brent Dibiase.

Classmate Maura Brennan said the robots might be a convenient way to deliver her next meal.

“This morning at work, some of my coworkers tried it and we basically a, couldn’t stop laughing but b, were surprised at how convenient and quick it is. Who’s to say? Maybe for dinner!” said Brennan.

By Spring, the robot fleet will expand to 50 and will service more campus dining eateries.

