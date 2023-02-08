Perry County still offering private property flood debris removal

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than six months on, and folks across Eastern Kentucky are still picking up the pieces from July’s flood.

“I think everybody in the northern part of Perry County was affected one level or another,” said Jerry Stacy, Perry County Emergency Management Director.

Folks in hard-hit Perry County can still get relief if they have flood debris on private property.

“If you got debris that you need assistance with, all you got to do is call the county judge’s office, or you can look on our Facebook page,” said Stacy. “There’s a lot of information about that.”

To qualify for debris removal you need documentation, which includes a short right of entry form.

“In other words, permission to enter your private property that the state requires, and some other basic information that we can go over with in our conversation when you call the county judges office,” said Stacy.

The county also needs exact GPS coordinates of the debris.

“Most people have an app on their phone that you can pull up and do a GPS, I mean, it’s not very difficult now, but if you don’t have that capability the county will absolutely come and do that for you,” he said.

Destroyed homes and trailers are also eligible for complete demolition and removal.

If you are participating in the home buyout program, you do not need to apply for this service.

To request flood debris removal call 606-439-3699 or 606-439-0149.

You can also go to the Perry County Disaster Recovery Facebook page for more information.

