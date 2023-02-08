Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg.

Police say the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash.

No serious injuries were reported.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

The restaurant will be closed for some time while crews work to sure up the building’s structural stability.

Another look as crews start to move the truck. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/itUvvpL7lr — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) February 8, 2023

