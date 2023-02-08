Police: 16-year-old charged in connection to death of 19-year-old in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 16-year-old male for the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot inside a vehicle in Fairdale.

The teenager was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in connection to the shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road in November.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, police found 19-year-old Jackson Mingus shot inside a car at the scene. Mingus died from his injuries, police confirmed.

No other details were provided on the teenager’s arrest.

