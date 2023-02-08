Scammers targeting people buying concert and airline tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It can be frustrating dealing with Ticketmaster but at least there are some protections there. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning about a scam someone reported on Facebook Marketplace and they were just out of luck.

This person thought they were buying concert tickets and paid using Zelle, a cash app tied to their bank account.

It turns out the tickets weren’t real and the scammer got away with the money.

Reanna Smith-Hamblin, president of BBB serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana, says you need to be very careful who you trust on these sites. That’s because the bank won’t reimburse you.

“When you do that, you’re letting go of your money and you can’t get it back. We’re seeing a lot of these scams on Facebook Marketplace and on these cash apps because it’s very difficult, you know, you can’t get the money back,” Smith-Hamblin said.

She says scammers are also using new strategies to target airline customers.

They will send you a text or email that looks like it’s from your actual airline saying you need to reschedule your flight. The link takes you to a very convincing site, but they just take your money.

The Better Business Bureau says sometimes they’ll try to get even more money out of you.

“You’ll get that flight rescheduled and then they’ll call you and say they’re with customer service and say ‘ah the flight, well the fee went up on it and you’re going to have to pay an additional amount of money,’” Smith-Hamblin said. “So then they’ve got your first payment and then they get you again.”

The workaround here is to go directly to the airline’s app or website to confirm any of your flight details.

Click here to report to the BBB if you think you’ve been the victim of a scam.

