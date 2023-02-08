Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana man dies after car catches fire in crash

(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is dead after the car he was driving caught on fire in a crash.

Dispatch received a report on Tuesday at 4:12 a.m. about a crash on the 11000 block of West State Road 256 in Jefferson County, Indiana. The vehicle reportedly exited the travel portion of the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire.

According to an announcement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a white Ford Taurus engulfed in flames when they got to the scene and they tried to extricate the driver, but the fire was too intense. The Kent Volunteer Fire Department eventually got to the scene and put out the fire and first responders determined the man had died.

The Jefferson County Coroners Office identified the man as 60-year-old Vevay resident Thomas Sutton.

The crash is still being investigated.

