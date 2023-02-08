Contact Troubleshooters
Storm/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/8

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Still on track for a warm front to push in from the south later today with warmer air flowing in tonight into early Thursday. The main concern remains with the strong wind fields that will be with this system. Some of those stronger wind gusts could make it to the ground level during this event. Main window for the strongest that could exceed 50 mph looks to be 5am-8am. Bad timing for those heading out for the AM commute. We’ll watch it carefully.

The system for Friday Night/Saturday is trending more south so at this point we only expect minor, if any impacts.

The video will go into much more detail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

