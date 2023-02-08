Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting

Lloyd Mason, 19, of Louisville, is charged murder in with the shooting death of Dorion Tisby,...
Lloyd Mason, 19, of Louisville, is charged murder in with the shooting death of Dorion Tisby, 24. The shooting happened in the Shelby Park neighborhood just before midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in one of the first homicides of 2023.

Lloyd Mason IV, 19, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 on one count of murder. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of East Oak Street in the Shelby Park neighborhood around 11:55 p.m. on January 1. They found Dorian Tisby, 24, also of Louisville, slumped over in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Tisby was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died approximately one hour later.

A short time after the shooting, LMPD says Mason was driving a vehicle that struck a police cruiser at Lampton and Jackson Streets. Mason tried to flee, but was arrested on charges related to the collision. Court documents state that inside Mason’s car police found multiple firearms that matched shell casings at the homicide scene.

Mason was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, one of the counts for endangering the life of a police officer. Other charges filed were for receiving stolen property over $10,000, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, driving without a license and running a stop sign. His bond on those charges was set at $5,000 cash, but Mason was released on personal recognizance during his arraignment on January 3.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that...
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, charged with pointing a gun a patrons in a...
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
Skid marks on 18th and Broadway
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
Courtesy: Brick Convention
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested

Latest News

The victim was found dead inside a car.
Police: 16-year-old charged in connection to death of 19-year-old in Fairdale
Jack's New Angle: Jack Harlow (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo,Frito-Lay North America)
Jack Harlow joins Missy Elliott, Elton John for Doritos Super Bowl commercial
Papa Johns International confirmed the plans to sell the Jeffersontown campus on Wednesday.
Papa Johns plans to sell Louisville headquarters
JCPS: Who is Dr. J Blaine Hudson?