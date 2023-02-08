Suspect arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in one of the first homicides of 2023.

Lloyd Mason IV, 19, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 on one count of murder. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of East Oak Street in the Shelby Park neighborhood around 11:55 p.m. on January 1. They found Dorian Tisby, 24, also of Louisville, slumped over in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Tisby was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died approximately one hour later.

A short time after the shooting, LMPD says Mason was driving a vehicle that struck a police cruiser at Lampton and Jackson Streets. Mason tried to flee, but was arrested on charges related to the collision. Court documents state that inside Mason’s car police found multiple firearms that matched shell casings at the homicide scene.

Mason was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, one of the counts for endangering the life of a police officer. Other charges filed were for receiving stolen property over $10,000, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, driving without a license and running a stop sign. His bond on those charges was set at $5,000 cash, but Mason was released on personal recognizance during his arraignment on January 3.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.