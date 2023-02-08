Contact Troubleshooters
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say

Wilmer Perez
Wilmer Perez(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020.

On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez.

In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican Restaurant.

“Prayers for the Perez family, so sorry for your loss,” the Facebook post said.

WYMT is reaching out for more information.

