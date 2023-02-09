Contact Troubleshooters
1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision in Louisville has caused the death of one driver and injured the other.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called on Tuesday at about 6:21 a.m. to a crash on the Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD release.

An adult female driver of one of the passenger vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other passenger vehicle an adult male was transported to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police said it appears his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

