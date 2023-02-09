Advocates push for passing of CARR, gun safety act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, advocates met in Frankfort to push for the passing of the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR.

CARR is a bipartisan policy that would allow for the temporary transfer of firearms away from people on the brink of a crisis.

Advocates for this bipartisan legislation believe this bill would reduce the rate of suicides and mass shootings across the commonwealth by doing exactly what it says in its name; prevent a crisis.

Co-Founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Mark Burden said tragedy struck for him 10 years ago, when a gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary school.

”Among those 20 first grade children was my 7 year old son Daniel who was shot to death hiding in his first grade classroom,” Burden said.

Doctors in support of CARR added that too often temporary crises are confused with ongoing mental illness, when mental health does not predict the likelihood of violence.

”I understand why that can be a comforting explanation, it helps us manage our own anxiety and stress in the face of ,” Executive Director of the Kentucky Psychological Association Dr. Eric Russ said. “However most mass shooters don’t have a diagnosed mental illness and very few have some sort of mental health trail that would have prevented them from having weapons in the first place.”

Dr. Russ said research suggests identifiable risk factors include a history of violence, access to guns, substance use, and personal relationship distress.

Speakers talking about the bill explained its process includes safeguards to protect Second Amendment rights and personal property.

The Act would allow law enforcement, and a judge to intervene until the owner of the gun is no longer a risk to harm themselves or others

Prevention advocates believe this act can also be a model for schools in the commonwealth and the nation.

”Students that are aware of each other, and are being up standers for one another, they are more connected,” Burden said. “And we feel that scale overtime, we can have an impact on our culture where we don’t have to lock our schools down and have our kids go through metal detectors.”

The bill has not been filed yet.

Advocates are hopeful that something will be by the end of session.

