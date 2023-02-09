Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Advocates push for passing of CARR, gun safety act

On Thursday, advocates met in Frankfort to push for the passing of the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, advocates met in Frankfort to push for the passing of the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR.

CARR is a bipartisan policy that would allow for the temporary transfer of firearms away from people on the brink of a crisis.

Advocates for this bipartisan legislation believe this bill would reduce the rate of suicides and mass shootings across the commonwealth by doing exactly what it says in its name; prevent a crisis.

Co-Founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Mark Burden said tragedy struck for him 10 years ago, when a gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary school.

”Among those 20 first grade children was my 7 year old son Daniel who was shot to death hiding in his first grade classroom,” Burden said.

Doctors in support of CARR added that too often temporary crises are confused with ongoing mental illness, when mental health does not predict the likelihood of violence.

”I understand why that can be a comforting explanation, it helps us manage our own anxiety and stress in the face of ,” Executive Director of the Kentucky Psychological Association Dr. Eric Russ said. “However most mass shooters don’t have a diagnosed mental illness and very few have some sort of mental health trail that would have prevented them from having weapons in the first place.”

Dr. Russ said research suggests identifiable risk factors include a history of violence, access to guns, substance use, and personal relationship distress.

Speakers talking about the bill explained its process includes safeguards to protect Second Amendment rights and personal property.

The Act would allow law enforcement, and a judge to intervene until the owner of the gun is no longer a risk to harm themselves or others

Prevention advocates believe this act can also be a model for schools in the commonwealth and the nation.

”Students that are aware of each other, and are being up standers for one another, they are more connected,” Burden said. “And we feel that scale overtime, we can have an impact on our culture where we don’t have to lock our schools down and have our kids go through metal detectors.”

The bill has not been filed yet.

Advocates are hopeful that something will be by the end of session.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Richard Gatewood, a staff member at Moore High School, is accused of fighting with a Moore...
Moore High School coach arrested for physical confrontation in school gym
Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000.
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Family of two Louisville children killed in Panama City crash files lawsuit
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess

Latest News

Crews called to Coker Ave. after tree falls on home
Crews called to Coker Ave. after tree falls on home
White Allies exhibit rooted in Civil Rights History
White Allies exhibit rooted in Civil Rights History
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY comes to an end this evening, wind gusts fade tonight
Attorneys claim the judge and Churchill Downs have had unfair communications in scheduled...
Baffert’s attorneys allege court violations in Churchill Downs hearings