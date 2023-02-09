Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY comes to an end this evening, wind gusts fade tonight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • TODAY UNTIL 5PM (2/9)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HIGH WIND WARNING - East of Louisville until 4PM ET, Wind ADVISORY until 7PM
  • Wind gusts fade tonight, much calmer for the weekend
  • Highs rebound into the 50s by Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll fall back into the 30s tonight as the wind relaxes. Clouds will have a tough time breaking up overnight, so we’ll stay mainly cloudy heading into Friday morning.

Highs on Friday will be in the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. There is a small drizzle chance during the afternoon, but it looks like most areas will stay dry.

Clouds will decrease Friday night, allowing for temperatures to drop well into the 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday’s forecast looks slightly better as full sunshine returns. With a northeast wind it’ll be tough to get those highs up out of the 40s, so it’ll still be a cool day.

By Sunday we’ll be back into the 50s with a few clouds, but it’s Tuesday through Thursday of next week when rain and warmth return in earnest.

We’ll need to watch Thursday especially for any strong storm activity that may try to get going. Stay tuned!

