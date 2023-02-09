Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Windy with falling temperatures

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THIS MORNING (2/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY until 7PM ET Thursday
  • 50 mph wind gusts this morning will make travel challenging and may cause scattered power outages
  • Colder to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY remains in place due to impacts on the morning commute. As the cold front moves through this morning, expect a line of rain and wind gusts between 40 and 50 MPH. Temperatures fall into the 40s this afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 30s overnight as the wind relaxes and clouds break up.

We’ll keep some clouds overhead tomorrow with highs in the 40s. While rain and snow chances no longer look significant, some drizzle could be seen in some spots. Our drizzle/sprinkle chance fades Friday night as clouds exit the region. The clearing skies and northerly wind will shove temperatures into the 20s by Saturday morning.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, February 8, 2023

Most Read

Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000.
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Family of two Louisville children killed in Panama City crash files lawsuit
A coach at Moore High school was arrested on Wednesday and accused of fighting with a student,...
Moore High School coach arrested for physical confrontation in school gym
LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials
Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested

Latest News

StormTALK! Alert Day
Storm/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/8
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, February 9, 2023
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
WAVE Weather Blog
Snow/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/7