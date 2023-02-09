ALERT DAY: Windy with falling temperatures

ALERT DAYS

THIS MORNING (2/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND ADVISORY until 7PM ET Thursday

50 mph wind gusts this morning will make travel challenging and may cause scattered power outages

Colder to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY remains in place due to impacts on the morning commute. As the cold front moves through this morning, expect a line of rain and wind gusts between 40 and 50 MPH. Temperatures fall into the 40s this afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 30s overnight as the wind relaxes and clouds break up.

We’ll keep some clouds overhead tomorrow with highs in the 40s. While rain and snow chances no longer look significant, some drizzle could be seen in some spots. Our drizzle/sprinkle chance fades Friday night as clouds exit the region. The clearing skies and northerly wind will shove temperatures into the 20s by Saturday morning.

