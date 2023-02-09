Camden Station Elementary School students learn more in STEM education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, fourth graders at Camden Station Elementary School took part in a global arcade challenge to help them learn more in STEM education.

The students have researched different kinds of simple machines that are found in arcade games that they’ve played.

Groups decided which game they wanted to build, whether it be inspired by one they know or a completely new one.

“So at first I was like, ‘That sounds crazy! Like, Nobody can do that,’” Fourth-Grader Drew Young said. “But then I saw the video and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’”

Students then created a list of materials they needed and after a month of preparing. They put them together using cardboard.

“At first I thought ‘That’s not a lot of time,’” Fourth-Grader Aubrey Henley said. “I was underestimating my ability to do stuff. And I learned sometimes you have to, like, your teachers aren’t gonna give you unrealistic expectations. You just have to trust them and trust yourself.”

The Camden Stem Lab helps students practice being engineers and computer programmers while also building skills like creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.

