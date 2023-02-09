Cat found stabbed in head with pliers in Indianapolis heading to new home

An Indianapolis shelter says leaders are working to find the person they say stabbed a cat with...
An Indianapolis shelter says leaders are working to find the person they say stabbed a cat with a pair of pliers on the city’s southeast side.(IACS)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - An Indianapolis shelter says leaders are working to find the person they say stabbed a cat with a pair of pliers on the city’s southeast side.

According to WTHR, Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) says a woman who had been helping to feed the community cat found it had been impaled with a pair of needle-nosed pliers and rushed her to the shelter.

IACS then shared an x-ray of the cat with the pliers still stuck, and luckily, a veterinarian was able to safely remove it.

IACS X-ray
IACS X-ray(IACS)

“Even though we were all shocked, [the medical team] was still able to be like, ‘OK, we need to start doing all the necessary things to make sure we try and save this cat,’” Roxie Randall with IACS said.

Good news then came on Wednesday when staff said the cat was doing much better. Randall also said the staff member who helped save her was going to give her a forever home.

“Our medical team, they truly work wonders here with the animals,” Randall said.

The shelter says the cat was known to roam the area of Sandorf Park, by South Keystone Avenue and East Raymond Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. The shelter says anyone who would like to donate to the shelter can do so here.

