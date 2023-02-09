Crews called to Coker Ave. after tree falls on home
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch says emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Coker Avenue after a tree fell on a house there.
According to officials, that happened around 6:45 a.m.
The Evansville Fire Department says at least three people were inside the home when the tree fell down.
Officials say the tree hit the back of the home where a bedroom was.
No one was hurt.
Pictures from the incident show a considerable amount of damage from the tree falling.
Tree into a house 1700 block of Coker Ave. @EvansvilleFD here. No injuries. At least 3 people inside. Home looks to be damaged considerably. @14News pic.twitter.com/iH2ltZsLFp— Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) February 9, 2023
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.