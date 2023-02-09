Disney is planning more ‘Frozen’ and ‘Toy Story’ sequels

(CNN) - Disney is not letting go of its hit franchises “Frozen” or “Toy Story” anytime soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both popular franchises.

The first “Frozen” film hit theaters in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2″ in 2019. The sequel grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995 and was an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theaters in 2019.

“Toy Story 4″ continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing more than $1 billion.

Further details on the new sequels were not yet given.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.