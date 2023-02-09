Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver arrested in Shively hit-and-run injuring pedestrian

Walter R. Hawkins, 59, was charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident...
Walter R. Hawkins, 59, was charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident leading to death or serious injury.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in Shively on Wednesday night sending another man to the hospital.

Walter R. Hawkins, 59, was charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident leading to death or serious injury following the incident.

Around 10:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Shively Police officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the TARC bus stop at Dixie Highway and Crums Lane, according to Major Patrick Allen.

According to an arrest report, the driver of the vehicle who was hit was able to provide a picture of the vehicle that hit them.

Early investigation revealed after a red Ford Escape hit the other vehicle, the driver went through the intersection and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting both TARC benches and a man who was sitting on the bench.

Police said tire tracks at the location led officials to believe the man had been run over by the vehicle.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital for breaks to his legs, broken bones in his arm, a laceration to the head and a possible fractured pelvis, according to the report.

Officers ran the plate numbers on the Ford Escape, leading to Hawkins, who was the listed owner of the vehicle.

When officers tried to speak with Hawkins about the crash, the report states Hawkins was “intoxicated and unable to maintain conversation.”

Police said Hawkins was in possession of his keys and stated the vehicle was his.

A roommate in Hawkins’ residence confirmed Hawkins was driving the vehicle during the time of the incident.

Hawkins was booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000.
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
Richard Gatewood, a staff member at Moore High School, is accused of fighting with a Moore...
Moore High School coach arrested for physical confrontation in school gym
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Family of two Louisville children killed in Panama City crash files lawsuit
Police lights
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
The victim was found dead inside a car.
Police: 16-year-old charged in connection to death of 19-year-old in Fairdale

Latest News

Southern Indiana customers of CenterPoint Energy are calling for the company to take further...
CenterPoint Energy customers ask what’s next following carbon monoxide incident
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY comes to an end this evening, wind gusts fade tonight
Two nonprofits are working together and inviting donors to give blood as part of National Donor...
Kentucky Blood Center looking for donors as part of statewide blood drive
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess