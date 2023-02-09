Driver arrested in Shively hit-and-run injuring pedestrian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run in Shively on Wednesday night sending another man to the hospital.

Walter R. Hawkins, 59, was charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident leading to death or serious injury following the incident.

Around 10:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Shively Police officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the TARC bus stop at Dixie Highway and Crums Lane, according to Major Patrick Allen.

According to an arrest report, the driver of the vehicle who was hit was able to provide a picture of the vehicle that hit them.

Early investigation revealed after a red Ford Escape hit the other vehicle, the driver went through the intersection and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting both TARC benches and a man who was sitting on the bench.

Police said tire tracks at the location led officials to believe the man had been run over by the vehicle.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital for breaks to his legs, broken bones in his arm, a laceration to the head and a possible fractured pelvis, according to the report.

Officers ran the plate numbers on the Ford Escape, leading to Hawkins, who was the listed owner of the vehicle.

When officers tried to speak with Hawkins about the crash, the report states Hawkins was “intoxicated and unable to maintain conversation.”

Police said Hawkins was in possession of his keys and stated the vehicle was his.

A roommate in Hawkins’ residence confirmed Hawkins was driving the vehicle during the time of the incident.

Hawkins was booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.

