Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Get a new headshot, help kids learn to read at weekend fundraiser

By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Decode Project is hosting a special fundraiser on Saturday. They have partnered with Two Hearts Media to offer professional headshots.

The event is going on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bew and Sip’s new location at 505 W. Broadway. Tickets are available on a sliding scale so everyone can participate.

You can find the link to sign up here. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

Decode Project has been around for almost four years.

They do a lot to further equity in education, like training future educators. The Decode Project also works with kids who need extra help as they learn to read.

The group is based in West Louisville and primarily serves that community.

“More than half of our elementary-aged students in Jefferson County are not reading at grade level proficiency,” Decode Project development coordinator Lindsy Carter said. “The students in particular that we work with don’t have access to the structured literacy skills they need to learn how to read. So the science of reading is not accessible to these students and those are the kiddos that we’re focused on reaching.”

You can learn more about the Decode Project here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000.
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Family of two Louisville children killed in Panama City crash files lawsuit
A coach at Moore High school was arrested on Wednesday and accused of fighting with a student,...
Moore High School coach arrested for physical confrontation in school gym
LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials
Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested

Latest News

I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Windy with falling temperatures
Thieves tried breaking into Jonny Trego's car.
Social media craze has thieves breaking into and stealing cars in broad daylight
There are many ways to celebrate Black History month. Our WAVE News team is doing its best to...
Chickasaw neighborhood sharing its history through a book