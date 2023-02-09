Get a new headshot, help kids learn to read at weekend fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Decode Project is hosting a special fundraiser on Saturday. They have partnered with Two Hearts Media to offer professional headshots.

The event is going on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bew and Sip’s new location at 505 W. Broadway. Tickets are available on a sliding scale so everyone can participate.

You can find the link to sign up here. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

Decode Project has been around for almost four years.

They do a lot to further equity in education, like training future educators. The Decode Project also works with kids who need extra help as they learn to read.

The group is based in West Louisville and primarily serves that community.

“More than half of our elementary-aged students in Jefferson County are not reading at grade level proficiency,” Decode Project development coordinator Lindsy Carter said. “The students in particular that we work with don’t have access to the structured literacy skills they need to learn how to read. So the science of reading is not accessible to these students and those are the kiddos that we’re focused on reaching.”

You can learn more about the Decode Project here.

