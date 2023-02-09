I-65 South lanes expected to reopen in Hospital Curve area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left and center lanes of I065 South in the Hospital Curve area are expected to reopen at about 7p.m. Thursday.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the concrete that was used to repair the deck of a bridge over Muhammad Ali Boulevard will have had ample time to cure.

Drivers are asked to adjust commute times, find an alternate route and use caution while driving through the work zone.

Thursday morning multiple cars had tires blowout due to the pothole on I-65 South.

