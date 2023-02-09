Contact Troubleshooters
I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Feb. 9, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars’ tires to blowout and crash.

No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked.

MetroSafe confirmed that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is aware and workers are on their way to repair it.

